Community of Monette, Ark. begins the process of starting over after deadly tornado

Tornado damages home in Monette, Ark.
Tornado damages home in Monette, Ark.(KAIT)
By KY3 Staff
Dec. 13, 2021
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT-TV) - Not even 48 hours since the devastating storms that ran through Monette, residents were out in full force Sunday to help put the pieces of their community back together.

Monette was one of the areas hit hardest by Friday storms, causing people to lose their homes, cars, and priceless memories.

Jonathan Wattigney said he could not believe what his house looked like when he got back into town.

“Most of the house is smashed up, we had a big hole in the house, and our two vehicles are totaled,” said Wattigney. “The 50-by-60 shop that used to be is gone. Then, we had another shed, maybe a 14-by-20, completely gone, and the back here on our back screen porch is completely gone.”

Wattigney was just one of many residents on Reeves Street in Monette whose homes had significant damage.

Debora Whited’s mother lives next door to Wattigney and her house was hit extremely hard by the storm but Whited found a silver lining.

“While we were sifting through the rubble trying to find things, I find this on top of my car,” said Whited.

She found a pillow that she had left in her mother’s living room that read, “With God, all things are possible.” She believes that the pillow being found and not damaged was a sign.

“It may have taken our homes, it may have taken our belongings, it may have taken our vehicles, but Satan will not and did not win this victory, God did.”

