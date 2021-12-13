Advertisement

‘Dr. Oz’ show ending next month, as star runs for Senate

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz's show is coming to an end as he is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz will end his “Dr. Oz” syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter.

The “Dr. Oz” show, in its 13th season, will air its last episode on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television said on Monday.

The heart surgeon and talk show host is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania. Television stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland that are seen in Pennsylvania had already taken “Dr. Oz” off the air, for fear that the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules would allow rival candidates to seek similar air time.

In many parts of the country, “Dr. Oz” will be replaced by “The Good Dish,” a combination talk-cooking show where hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will serve up a dish of the day. Producers boasted it would be “the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

The show is an outgrowth of a weekly segment on “Dr. Oz,” much like Oz’s television career got an early boost from Oprah Winfrey.

Sony said it has commitments to air “The Good Dish” in stations representing 90% of the nation’s population.

“The Good Dish” begins Jan. 17, Sony said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hurt after a crash late Saturday night near Glenstone Avenue and East Portland...
Man killed, another person hurt in Springfield crash late Saturday near Glenstone and Portland
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a...
MSHP identifies trooper shot in south Springfield after pursuit Friday night
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged
High Prairie, MO storm damage
Webster County man’s home and farm hit hard by Friday night storms
More county health departments in Missouri curtailing COVID-19 services

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Judith Meyer, 80, disappeared from an area off of Timber Drive around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Endangered SILVER Advisory: Phelps County authorities searching for woman reported missing
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Tornadoes have left a trail of destruction across the U.S.
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction
Arkansas State Police investigating deaths of 2 inside home in Madison County