Endangered SILVER Advisory: Phelps County authorities searching for woman reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing.

Judith Meyer, 80, disappeared from an area off of Timber Drive around 11 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say she suffers from diabetes and undiagnosed signs of dementia.

Meyer drives a white 2014 Dodge Caravan with Missouri license plate R1X7M. Investigators believe she may be en route to Sam’s Club in Jefferson City or Columbia.

If you see Meyer, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department at 573-426-3860.

