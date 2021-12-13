Advertisement

Endangered SILVER Advisory: Phelps County authorities searching for woman reported missing

Judith Meyer, 80, disappeared from an area off of Timber Drive around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Judith Meyer, 80, disappeared from an area off of Timber Drive around 11 a.m. on Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing.

Judith Meyer, 80, disappeared from an area off of Timber Drive around 11 a.m. on Monday. Investigators say she suffers from diabetes and undiagnosed signs of dementia.

Meyer drives a white 2014 Dodge Caravan with Missouri license plate R1X7M. Investigators believe she may be en route to Sam’s Club in Jefferson City or Columbia.

If you see Meyer, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department at 573-426-3860.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hurt after a crash late Saturday night near Glenstone Avenue and East Portland...
Man killed, another person hurt in Springfield crash late Saturday near Glenstone and Portland
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a...
MSHP identifies trooper shot in south Springfield after pursuit Friday night
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged
High Prairie, MO storm damage
Webster County man’s home and farm hit hard by Friday night storms
More county health departments in Missouri curtailing COVID-19 services

Latest News

Arkansas State Police investigating deaths of 2 inside home in Madison County
St. Louis mayor signs bill repealing city marijuana laws
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain returns midweek
Thunderstorms possible Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warming up yet again