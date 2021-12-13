Legendary singer Don McLean announces concert tour stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Legendary sing Don McLean will perform in Springfield.

McLean will play at the Gillioz Theatre on Friday, May 20. The singer is known for his massive hit “American Pie,” which was voted the No. 5 song in a poll of the 365 “Songs of the Century” compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts.

McLean developed his love for music at an early age. He purchased his first guitar as a teenager and took opera lessons paid for by his sister. These lessons combined with many hours in the swimming pool, helped Don to develop breath control, which would later allow him to sing long, continuous phrases, in songs such as “Crying”, without taking a breath. His passion for folk music followed, and Don began a storied career that has spanned decades, crossed continents, and on occasion defied genres.

Tickets go on sale on December 17 at 10 a.m. You can purchase at Gillioz.org or by calling the box office (417) 863-9491.

