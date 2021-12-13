Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this senior dog with several health issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog is an old man who needs to some TLC.

Animal control thinks the Australian Shepherd mix is at least nine to 10 years old and he has several medical issues he’s dealing with.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he has some mange. Demedectic mange which led to some skin infections and ear infections which we’re all treating. In general, he’s just older and has some tumors, just general old dog conditions.”

Doss says those are likely just fatty tumors that a lot of senior dogs get.

Despite his rough look, he’s a sweet and happy dog. He was found wandering around by the Discovery Center in downtown Springfield off east St. Louis street. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or a chip.

Josh says he has been owned at some point considering he’s made it this long, but possibly his family couldn’t afford to treat his health issues.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

If you need to submit a lost or found animal, click the link below to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.