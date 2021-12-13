Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck suffered gunshot wounds Friday night following a pursuit ending in south Springfield.

Troopers arrested Justin Jackman Saturday morning near South Fremont Avenue and East Lark Street, just a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. The Greene County prosecutor charged Jackman with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

The six-year law enforcement veteran is resting at home after shots hit his face. Doctors could not save one of his eyes.

“I went through the Highway Patrol Academy with Colton and that was a very tough six months and he could always be seen with a smile on his face, even in that academy,” said Austin James, Beck’s Academy partner. “He’s a great dad and husband and a role model. He’s a friend I can always count on and he always answers the phone.”

Beck’s sister-in-law shared her relationship with Beck and how he is like a real brother to her.

“He is such a good guy and one of my best friends and role models,” said Madi Synder. “He takes his job very seriously and has such a passion to serve the community.”

Investigators say the Jackman confessed to shooting Trooper Beck with a sawed-off shotgun.

“He is just an outstanding person and he still is and still will be,” said Sergeant Mike McClure with the MSHP. “We will be with him every step of the way he is just an outstanding trooper and we are with him.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol says he is a very duty-mission-oriented guy and is a very good trooper. The patrol says it is grateful Trooper Beck is with us.

