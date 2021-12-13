National Weather confirms strong tornado hit Reynolds County, Mo. Friday night

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed a preliminary EF2 tornado hit Reynolds County on Friday night.

The tornado hit around 10:05 p.m. northeast of Ellington. The storm assessment team reported the tornado was 300 yards wide. It stayed on the ground for 6.3 miles for approximately six minutes. Estimated wind speeds topped 130 miles per hour.

The tornado damaged several homes, outbuildings, and trees.

