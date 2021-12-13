Advertisement

National Weather confirms strong tornado hit Reynolds County, Mo. Friday night

A home near Redford, Mo., in Reynolds County, was significantly damaged by an estimated EF2...
A home near Redford, Mo., in Reynolds County, was significantly damaged by an estimated EF2 tornado on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: Charlie Herbst)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed a preliminary EF2 tornado hit Reynolds County on Friday night.

The tornado hit around 10:05 p.m. northeast of Ellington. The storm assessment team reported the tornado was 300 yards wide. It stayed on the ground for 6.3 miles for approximately six minutes. Estimated wind speeds topped 130 miles per hour.

The tornado damaged several homes, outbuildings, and trees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hurt after a crash late Saturday night near Glenstone Avenue and East Portland...
Man killed, another person hurt in Springfield crash late Saturday near Glenstone and Portland
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a...
MSHP identifies trooper shot in south Springfield after pursuit Friday night
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged
High Prairie, MO storm damage
Webster County man’s home and farm hit hard by Friday night storms
More county health departments in Missouri curtailing COVID-19 services

Latest News

"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him...
Legendary singer Don McLean announces concert tour stop in Springfield
Tornado damages home in Monette, Ark.
Community of Monette, Ark. begins the process of starting over after deadly tornado
Sunshine and a south wind will warm us into the lower and middle 60s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warming up yet again
Yet another warming trend