National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado damage in Arkansas, Tennessee

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One person was killed and five others were injured, authorities said.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONETTE, Ark. (WMC) - The National Weather Service confirmed EF-3 tornado damage in two different parts of northeast Arkansas.

NWS says it’s continuing to survey damage in the Mid-South after preliminary findings suggest an EF-3 tornado may have struck west Tennessee from New Bern to Dresden.

Among the hardest-hit areas in Arkansas are the towns of Monette and Leachville where people died in both communities.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency Saturday after several tornadoes tore through the natural state.

Hutchinson confirmed two people died, one in Leachville at a Dollar General store and a second in Monette at Monette Manor Nursing Home.

A spokesperson for the nursing home said 65 residents were inside the facility when the tornado struck.

The governor toured the damage Saturday walking through what’s left of the nursing home.

“Probably the most remarkable is that there’s not a greater loss of life we have accounted for two loss of life,” said Hutchinson. “The nursing home spokesperson says some of the residents are now at home with family members, some were taken to local long-term care facilities and others are in nearby hospitals.”

Hutchinson also emphasized the importance of reporting any damage to your local Office of Emergency Management so they can make an assessment and calculate the loss and see if the area qualifies for federal aid.

