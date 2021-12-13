Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms second tornado in the Ozarks from Friday’s Midwest outbreak

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR NIANGUA, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirms a second tornado from Friday’s outbreak across the Midwest.

An EF1 tornado hit east of Niangua around 6:15 p.m. The storm packed winds of 90 miles per hour. The twister traveled some six miles. The storm traveled into nearby Wright County.

The storm damaged numerous outbuildings and snapped trees.

More county health departments in Missouri curtailing COVID-19 services

