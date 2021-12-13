National Weather Service confirms second tornado in the Ozarks from Friday’s Midwest outbreak

NEAR NIANGUA, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirms a second tornado from Friday’s outbreak across the Midwest.

An EF1 tornado hit east of Niangua around 6:15 p.m. The storm packed winds of 90 miles per hour. The twister traveled some six miles. The storm traveled into nearby Wright County.

The storm damaged numerous outbuildings and snapped trees.

