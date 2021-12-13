National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield explains impact of elevated fire alert

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - National Weather Service officials in Springfield have issued an elevated fire alert this weekend that will carry over into this upcoming week.

Weather officials are warning that fires can spread rapidly with the warmer, but windy conditions. The National Weather Service does not recommend outdoor burning through at least Monday afternoon.

Gene Hatch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explains the current conditions.

”We’re a little unusual right now in how warm we are, when we’re getting into the 70s this time of year,” said Hatch.

NWS officials in Springfield said activating elevated fire conditions aren’t out of the ordinary in the fall. But Hatch said it is unusual to have such warm temperatures this time of year, and how that could increase the chance of outdoor fires.

“The warmer temperatures you have and the lower amount of moisture in the air can really make the relative humidities drop very quickly,” said Hatch.

Hatch explains how a flurry of different criteria needs to be met to issue an elevated alert or even a red flag for fires.

“What we’re really looking at is that combination of dry air across the area, gusty winds, or breezy or windy conditions, and dry fuels,” said Hatch.

NWS meteorologists said dry fuels can be leaves on the ground, dead and alive trees, or bushes.

Hatch said we have had a dry December compared to past years, putting more leaf litter on the ground, so fires have an increased chance to start.

Hatch also said if you are going to start a fire, make sure the conditions are right so the wildlife doesn’t get harmed in the process.

“Maybe avoid burning for that time period,” said Hatch. “Because if something were to get out of control or spark would go someplace, the conditions would be such that if a fire were to start, it can spread very rapidly.”

