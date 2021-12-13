Advertisement

Springfield City Council considers partnership with MoDOT on Glenstone Ave. sidewalk project

Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel will ask city council to approve a cost share...
Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel will ask city council to approve a cost share agreement with MoDOT. The cost share would go towards the sidewalk portion of the project.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Plans are in place for major upgrades along Glenstone Avenue. The project would include a signal, sidewalk, intersection and resurfacing improvements along Glenstone from Valley Water Mill Road to the James River Freeway.

This is a Missouri Department of Transportation Project, but Springfield Public Works will collaborate if city council approves. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel will ask city council to approve a cost share agreement with MoDOT. The cost share would go towards the sidewalk portion of the project.

”You may have sidewalk for a block or half block and then it disappears and then it comes back,” said Gugel. “So what this is, is filling in those gaps and making sure that the slopes are all meeting federal accessibility requirements.”

MoDOT said the cost of the project is $12.4 million and construction will begin this spring. Springfield Public works would split the cost of the sidewalk portion which is under $400,000. Gugel said the funds would come from the federal Surface Transportation Block Grant, the one fourth cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax and Sidewalk Buyout funds.

Springfield City Council is also approving another sidewalk project in partnership with MoDOT for Kansas Expressway at tonight’s meeting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hurt after a crash late Saturday night near Glenstone Avenue and East Portland...
Man killed, another person hurt in Springfield crash late Saturday near Glenstone and Portland
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a...
MSHP identifies trooper shot in south Springfield after pursuit Friday night
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Justin Jackman, who was wanted for shooting a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper injured in shooting in south Springfield; suspect charged
High Prairie, MO storm damage
Webster County man’s home and farm hit hard by Friday night storms
Justin Jackman is behind bars Saturday after reportedly shooting a Missouri State Highway...
Neighbors react after MSHP trooper shot, suspect arrested near their homes in south Springfield

Latest News

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope sends help to tornado victims in Kentucky, Tennessee
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope sends help to tornado victims in Kentucky, Tennessee
A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec....
Judge, grandma, outdoorsman among those killed by twisters
National Weather Service Springfield.
National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield explains impact of elevated fire alert
National Weather Service of Springfield issues and explains an elevated fire alert