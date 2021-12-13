Springfield City Council considers partnership with MoDOT on Glenstone Ave. sidewalk project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Plans are in place for major upgrades along Glenstone Avenue. The project would include a signal, sidewalk, intersection and resurfacing improvements along Glenstone from Valley Water Mill Road to the James River Freeway.

This is a Missouri Department of Transportation Project, but Springfield Public Works will collaborate if city council approves. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel will ask city council to approve a cost share agreement with MoDOT. The cost share would go towards the sidewalk portion of the project.

”You may have sidewalk for a block or half block and then it disappears and then it comes back,” said Gugel. “So what this is, is filling in those gaps and making sure that the slopes are all meeting federal accessibility requirements.”

MoDOT said the cost of the project is $12.4 million and construction will begin this spring. Springfield Public works would split the cost of the sidewalk portion which is under $400,000. Gugel said the funds would come from the federal Surface Transportation Block Grant, the one fourth cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax and Sidewalk Buyout funds.

Springfield City Council is also approving another sidewalk project in partnership with MoDOT for Kansas Expressway at tonight’s meeting.

