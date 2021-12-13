Springfield’s Convoy of Hope sends help to tornado victims in Kentucky, Tennessee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, has activated its response teams to help victims of tornadoes and severe storms in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The nonprofit already has supplies on the ground in Mayfield, Kentucky, and more truckloads are on the way.

Friday’s storm system was unlike many others seen in the Ozarks recently. The National Weather Service is working to confirm if a single tornado covered more than 200 miles across multiple states, which could set the record for the longest-tracked tornado in U.S. history.

“It’s a very unique tornado in that it may be the longest tornado to be in the ground in the United States,” said Ethan Forhetz with the Convoy of Hope. “It hit so many different communities, so there’s not one spot from where you can reach everybody.”

Convoy of Hope is sending various relief supplies, including food, water, tarps and cleanup supplies, to thousands in need.

“This is such a huge path of devastation that we are sending loads of help to different communities all throughout the 200-mile long zone, including different states,” said Forhetz.

Convoy of Hope leaders have been in contact with personnel throughout Kentucky and Tennessee to see what items are needed. Dozens of trucks have been prepared at the World Distribution Center in Republic. The disaster zone stretches so far that Convoy of Hope had to shift the way they normally distribute items.

Instead of passing out items out of one central location, Convoy of Hope is partnering with multiple churches and volunteers across the disaster zones to hand out supplies.

“We are allowing their volunteers at churches and in communities to pass out the supply to the people who need it,” said Forhetz. “It’s a different way of doing it.”

If you would like to donate to the Convoy of Hope and help out victims of the recent tornado disaster, CLICK HERE.

