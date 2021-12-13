Two behind bars as authorities recover illegal drugs, weapons in Douglas County investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are behind bars after authorities recovered illegal drugs, cash and weapons from a home in Douglas County.

One of the suspects arrested is a convicted felon and prohibited to possess any firearms under Missouri law.

Authorities responded to a home shortly after midnight Sunday on N. 181 Highway. After obtaining a warrant, deputies seized undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, cash and firearms. One of the weapons seized was a sawed-off shotgun.

Neither of the suspects have been identified. Both are being held on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.

The Douglas/Ozark County Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force also assisted with the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.