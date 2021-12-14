Advertisement

Ameren to close coal plant rather than make mandated changes

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Louis-based electric utility Ameren Corp. said in a court filing Tuesday that it will close a coal plant several years early, a move that follows a court order this summer requiring pollution controls that would potentially cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The plant sits along the Mississippi River near Festus, Missouri, about 40 miles south of St. Louis. In August, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling in a decade-old lawsuit, ordering Ameren to install pollution control equipment.

The federal government argued that modifications in 2007 and 2010 without proper permits led to increased sulfur dioxide emissions because the plant could burn more coal. Sulfur dioxide is a byproduct of burning coal that can harm the respiratory system.

Ameren maintains that air quality monitors near Rush Island meet federal and state standards. Rush Island is among four coal plants it operates.

Ameren had previously planned to close Rush Island in 2039. The court filing didn’t give a specific closure date but said it would be before the March 2024 compliance date required by the court.

“The decision to accelerate the retirement of the Rush Island Energy Center comes after carefully considering our legal, operational, and regulatory alternatives, as well as the impact on customer costs and system reliability,” Ameren President and Chairman Marty Lyons said in a statement. “We remain committed to reliable and affordable electric service for the benefit of our customers and communities, while reducing emissions and building on our longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Ameren announced in September 2020 that it planned to invest $8 billion in renewable projects during the next two decades, with a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 across Missouri and Illinois.

Andy Knott of the Sierra Club urged Ameren to close the plant as soon as possible.

“The financial and health interests of Ameren’s customers is best served by the utility replacing any needed capacity with a combination of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and demand side response,” Knott said in a statement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home
Annistyn, 9, is shown here with her younger sisters.
Girl, 9, killed in Missouri tornado; community rallies around family
Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.
Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

Latest News

Record or near record highs are forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy, Very Windy, Very Warm
Video: Navigating the Mental Health Care system
Video: Navigating the Mental Health Care system
If you're struggling to make ends meet this month, many lenders offer a 'skip a payment' option.
On Your Side: Should you use the ‘skip a payment’ option?
For days, people in Dallas County were not able to make calls, even to 911, using their...
Parts of rural Dallas County lost phone services for days after Friday night’s storms