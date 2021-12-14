Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Amazon driver fixes holiday decorations knocked down by storm outside Oregon home

By Bridget Chavez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – One of Santa’s helpers showed up at a home in Oregon, in the form of an Amazon driver.

Miriam Sierra was expecting her Amazon package to be delivered as usual, but she got much more than she ordered, according to KPTV.

A windstorm had knocked down Sierra’s Christmas decorations, and the delivery man cleaned up the mess when he dropped off her package.

“I look at the video and I’m watching him walk up and I look at my stuff and, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like literally everything is in disarray,” Sierra explained. “I have trees down, I have stuff lying all over and he’s looking around like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like stuff is everywhere. It was literally blocking the front door.”

She said the driver started putting everything back in place that had been knocked down by the storm.

“One by one strategically placing it back in its spot, making sure it was standing up. It was just the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” Sierra said.

She reached out to Amazon so the man who went above and beyond a standard delivery could be recognized for his kindness.

“I just want to say thank you so much. You went above and beyond, and I really appreciated it,” Sierra said. “If I could have seen you out there doing it, I would have went out, probably given you a hug, or at least given you a bottle of wine. I really appreciated it. It was super, super nice.”

