Christian County attorney pleads guilty to failing to pay income taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County attorney pleaded guilty to failing to file a personal income tax return.

Terry Garner faced charges of failing to pay his income taxes and failing to pay employment taxes at his business.

Investigators say he failed to pay taxes on income of nearly $3 million since 2016. Investigators say he failed to pay employment taxes from 2014 to 2018. The total unreported income adds up to more than $600,000.

Garner faces up to six years in prison for both counts.

