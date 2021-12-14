Advertisement

Christian County attorney pleads guilty to failing to pay income taxes

(KNOE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County attorney pleaded guilty to failing to file a personal income tax return.

Terry Garner faced charges of failing to pay his income taxes and failing to pay employment taxes at his business.

Investigators say he failed to pay taxes on income of nearly $3 million since 2016. Investigators say he failed to pay employment taxes from 2014 to 2018. The total unreported income adds up to more than $600,000.

Garner faces up to six years in prison for both counts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home
Annistyn, 9, is shown here with her younger sisters.
Girl, 9, killed in Missouri tornado; community rallies around family
Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.
Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

Latest News

The City of Harrison is working to add more security at the public park after a string of...
City of Harrison, Ark. park bathrooms vandalized 4 times in a span of 10 days
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
Surgeon General warns about youth depression.
Live, Life, Well: Navigating the Mental Health Care system
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,800 cases; Arkansas adds nearly 800 new cases