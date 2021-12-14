Driver hits Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy and her K9 are okay after the driver of a pickup hit her cruiser Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a call of a pick up going in reverse down Kansas Expressway just after 1:00 a.m.

When the deputy crossed the intersection of Kansas and Webster, the pickup ran the stop sign going from Webster onto Kansas and hit the cruiser.

The deputy and a K9 were not hurt.

Deputies found the pickup, they are now looking for the driver.

