Driver hits Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser Tuesday morning
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy and her K9 are okay after the driver of a pickup hit her cruiser Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a call of a pick up going in reverse down Kansas Expressway just after 1:00 a.m.
When the deputy crossed the intersection of Kansas and Webster, the pickup ran the stop sign going from Webster onto Kansas and hit the cruiser.
The deputy and a K9 were not hurt.
Deputies found the pickup, they are now looking for the driver.
