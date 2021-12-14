Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing 2 boys from Carl Junction, Mo. area

Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. ...
Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. Police believe the boys are with Dallas Thomas, 21, the girlfriend of the boys’ biological father.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Carl Junction Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for two missing boys.

Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. Police believe the boys are with Dallas Thomas, 21, the girlfriend of the two boys’ biological father.

Investigators say she is likely in a blue Mazda utility vehicle with an expired Texas license plate.

If you see the three, police ask you to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Carl Junction Police Department at 417-649-7070.

