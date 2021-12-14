ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing 2 boys from Carl Junction, Mo. area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Carl Junction Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for two missing boys.

Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. Police believe the boys are with Dallas Thomas, 21, the girlfriend of the two boys’ biological father.

Investigators say she is likely in a blue Mazda utility vehicle with an expired Texas license plate.

If you see the three, police ask you to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Carl Junction Police Department at 417-649-7070.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.