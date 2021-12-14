Advertisement

Firefighters blame extension cord for house fire Tuesday in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire investigators say an extension cord used from a house to a shed started a fire in north-central Springfield Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 900 block of East Livingston, east of Doling Park.

Investigators say a family of five escaped the home. Firefighters contained the fire to one side of the home. The fire damaged a shed too.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home
Annistyn, 9, is shown here with her younger sisters.
Girl, 9, killed in Missouri tornado; community rallies around family
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Greene County Sheriff's Deputy cruiser hit at Kansas Expressway and Webster
Driver hits Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser Tuesday morning
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.
Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

Latest News

A few showers may fall across Arkansas and south-central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lots of clouds, but little rain
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy then stormy
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives.
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives
Police identify the victim of a deadly crash in Springfield Friday night; driver arrested for DWI