Firefighters blame extension cord for house fire Tuesday in Springfield
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire investigators say an extension cord used from a house to a shed started a fire in north-central Springfield Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 900 block of East Livingston, east of Doling Park.
Investigators say a family of five escaped the home. Firefighters contained the fire to one side of the home. The fire damaged a shed too.
