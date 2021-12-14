Firefighters blame extension cord for house fire Tuesday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire investigators say an extension cord used from a house to a shed started a fire in north-central Springfield Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 900 block of East Livingston, east of Doling Park.

Investigators say a family of five escaped the home. Firefighters contained the fire to one side of the home. The fire damaged a shed too.

