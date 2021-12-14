The Place: Dealing with grief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dr. H. Norman Wright, one of the worlds leading grief psychologists, has seen grief first hand. He’s been on location during some of our nation’s darkest moments-- from 9/11 to the deadly Las Vegas shootings. In this interview, he offers the same tips on dealing with trauma that he uses when on-site at disasters.

His new book, Restarting the World offers readers the chance to grieve what we’ve lost during the pandemic. And look to a brighter future ahead. Order your copy here - www.hnormanwrightstore.com/Restarting-the-World-A-New-Normal-After-a-Pandemic_p_178.html

