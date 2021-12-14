Advertisement

The Place: Dealing with grief

By Michael Gibson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dr. H. Norman Wright, one of the worlds leading grief psychologists, has seen grief first hand. He’s been on location during some of our nation’s darkest moments-- from 9/11 to the deadly Las Vegas shootings. In this interview, he offers the same tips on dealing with trauma that he uses when on-site at disasters.

His new book, Restarting the World offers readers the chance to grieve what we’ve lost during the pandemic. And look to a brighter future ahead. Order your copy here - www.hnormanwrightstore.com/Restarting-the-World-A-New-Normal-After-a-Pandemic_p_178.html

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

