Advertisement

Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle in west Springfield; driver arrested for DWI

Police investigate drunk driving crash in west Springfield.
Police investigate drunk driving crash in west Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a man struck and killed in a crash in west Springfield on Friday night.

Matthew Wood, 43, of Springfield, died in the crash.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a drunk driving crash. Police responded to the 3800 block of West Chestnut Expressway at 6:20 p.m. on December 10. Police say a 2006 Chevy Impala made a left turn to travel east on Chestnut Expressway from Eldon Avenue and struck Wood. He later died at a Springfield hospital. Officers arrested the driver at the scene.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Section ask anyone with additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This crash marks the 29th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home
Annistyn, 9, is shown here with her younger sisters.
Girl, 9, killed in Missouri tornado; community rallies around family
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Greene County Sheriff's Deputy cruiser hit at Kansas Expressway and Webster
Driver hits Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser Tuesday morning
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.
Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

Latest News

A few showers may fall across Arkansas and south-central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lots of clouds, but little rain
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy then stormy
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives.
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives
Police identify the victim of a deadly crash in Springfield Friday night; driver arrested for DWI