Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle in west Springfield; driver arrested for DWI

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a man struck and killed in a crash in west Springfield on Friday night.

Matthew Wood, 43, of Springfield, died in the crash.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a drunk driving crash. Police responded to the 3800 block of West Chestnut Expressway at 6:20 p.m. on December 10. Police say a 2006 Chevy Impala made a left turn to travel east on Chestnut Expressway from Eldon Avenue and struck Wood. He later died at a Springfield hospital. Officers arrested the driver at the scene.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Section ask anyone with additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This crash marks the 29th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.

