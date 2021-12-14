Advertisement

Police identify the victim of a deadly crash in Springfield Friday night; driver arrested for DWI

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly crash in Springfield on Friday night.

Police say, Colby Compton, 32, died in the crash at the intersection of Glenstone and Portland. Police say they are investigating it as a drunk driving crash.

Investigators say the initial investigation indicated a 2017 Dodge Charger was driving southbound on Glenstone at a high rate of speed and was approaching the intersection of Glenstone and Portland.  A 2005 Saturn L300, driven by Compton, traveling north on Glenstone turned left to travel west on Portland. The driver of the Dodge Charger struck Compton’s vehicle in the intersection.  Police say the drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles.

Officers arrested the driver of the Dodge Charger for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Section ask anyone with additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This crash marked the 30th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

