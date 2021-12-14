Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a driver or a dirt bike and a driver of a vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Campbell and Powell around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the driver, 24, of the dirt bike suffered serious injuries.

Police closed a lane of northbound traffic to investigate the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.