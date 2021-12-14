Advertisement

Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a driver or a dirt bike and a driver of a vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Campbell and Powell around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the driver, 24, of the dirt bike suffered serious injuries.

Police closed a lane of northbound traffic to investigate the crash.

