Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a driver or a dirt bike and a driver of a vehicle.
The crash happened at the intersection of South Campbell and Powell around 5:30 p.m.
Police say the driver, 24, of the dirt bike suffered serious injuries.
Police closed a lane of northbound traffic to investigate the crash.
