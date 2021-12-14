Advertisement

Skaggs Foundation grant helps students at Reeds Spring Middle School create healthy habits

Reeds Spring Middle School
Reeds Spring Middle School(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) -Students at Reeds Spring Middle School will soon have a new Frisbee golf course behind the school.

The Skaggs Foundation awarded around $4,500 to Reeds Spring Middle School p.e. teacher Shane Corporon to build the frisbee golf course. Corporon says the new course will help students create healthy habits all while having fun.

“I think disc golf is one of those a lot of people aren’t familiar with so I think that once we get started and get those kids starting to throw the disc around I’m hoping that’s when the excitement takes off,” said Corporon.

The frisbee golf course will be built in the wooded area behind the school so students have plenty of space to play. The grant will cover the cost of all of the equipment and a set of discs. Corporon says the course will teach kids new skills, but will also allow them to enjoy the outdoors more.

”Lifetime sports is what drives people into healthy lifestyles so to be able to get kids familiar with something they can do for years and years is definitely top interest,” Corporon said.

He says one of the reasons he applied for the grant is due to a lack of recreational resources in the community.

“We’ve got Branson, we’ve got Table Rock Lake right in our back yard, but right here at home I really wanted to bring something to the community that they were able to use,” said Corporon.

The course is expected to be built sometime in the spring and can be used by both students and other community members.

This grant was one of 30 the Skaggs Foundation awarded to organizations in Stone and Taney County to support community initiatives that improve health and wellness.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home
Annistyn, 9, is shown here with her younger sisters.
Girl, 9, killed in Missouri tornado; community rallies around family
Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.
Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

Latest News

Record or near record highs are forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy, Very Windy, Very Warm
Video: Navigating the Mental Health Care system
Video: Navigating the Mental Health Care system
If you're struggling to make ends meet this month, many lenders offer a 'skip a payment' option.
On Your Side: Should you use the ‘skip a payment’ option?
For days, people in Dallas County were not able to make calls, even to 911, using their...
Parts of rural Dallas County lost phone services for days after Friday night’s storms
Ameren to close coal plant rather than make mandated changes