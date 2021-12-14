Skaggs Foundation grant helps students at Reeds Spring Middle School create healthy habits

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) -Students at Reeds Spring Middle School will soon have a new Frisbee golf course behind the school.

The Skaggs Foundation awarded around $4,500 to Reeds Spring Middle School p.e. teacher Shane Corporon to build the frisbee golf course. Corporon says the new course will help students create healthy habits all while having fun.

“I think disc golf is one of those a lot of people aren’t familiar with so I think that once we get started and get those kids starting to throw the disc around I’m hoping that’s when the excitement takes off,” said Corporon.

The frisbee golf course will be built in the wooded area behind the school so students have plenty of space to play. The grant will cover the cost of all of the equipment and a set of discs. Corporon says the course will teach kids new skills, but will also allow them to enjoy the outdoors more.

”Lifetime sports is what drives people into healthy lifestyles so to be able to get kids familiar with something they can do for years and years is definitely top interest,” Corporon said.

He says one of the reasons he applied for the grant is due to a lack of recreational resources in the community.

“We’ve got Branson, we’ve got Table Rock Lake right in our back yard, but right here at home I really wanted to bring something to the community that they were able to use,” said Corporon.

The course is expected to be built sometime in the spring and can be used by both students and other community members.

This grant was one of 30 the Skaggs Foundation awarded to organizations in Stone and Taney County to support community initiatives that improve health and wellness.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.