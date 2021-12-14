Springfield-Branson National Airport opens new maintenance hangar for Envoy Air

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport opened up a new maintenance hangar for Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines. Airport director Brian Weiler said the airport financed the $11 million hangar, but American Airlines will be leasing the facility for the next 20 years with two 5-year renewals.

American Airlines has had a maintenance hangar at the airport since 1996 but has grown out of it. The new hangar is 60,000 square feet and has enough space for three Embraer-175 jets, which is a regional aircraft that can hold up to 88 passengers. He said the old hanger will most likely be used as a general aircraft storage.

”If we didn’t get them into a new facility, we were going to lose that maintenance operation and the 75 jobs that came with it,” said Weiler.

Weiler said there’s a possibility for additional jobs and improvements to the airport in the future.

Springfield-Branson National Airport and American Airlines will be celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

