Springfield council bill requiring a police response to every traffic accident voted down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders are pushing to restore a police policy shelved more than seven years ago.

In 2014, a change to city ordinance required officer to respond to injury collisions. The idea was to improve department efficiency.

However, Chief Paul Williams says officers will respond to any and all accidents if called upon.

Last month, a bill was introduced that would make it mandatory for officers to respond to every traffic accident in the city no matter how minor or severe the accident is.

A majority of city council members voted against the idea.

“We’d love to do everything but I cant,” said Williams.

Such as responding to every traffic accident regardless of whether an officer is called or not.

It’s what council member Craig Hosmer proposed in a bill he sponsored making it a requirement.

“Police officers know that proactive policing helps them stop crime before it happens,” he said.

Not every council member agreed.

“Going out to fender benders in lieu of responding to other important crimes in our community doesn’t make sense to me,” said Richard Ollis.

The Springfield Police Department is currently down more than 50 officers.

Some city officials, like Mayor Ken McClure, say establishing a policy that requires police to be present at every vehicle accident isn’t a realistic goal with the limited resources currently available.

“Public safety is council’s top priority but this bill I fear dilutes that emphasis and in fact, serves as a direct determent,” he said.

Williams says he was not consulted when this bill was drafted.

“Council spoke very clearly that they can set priorities and overall policy but leave the day to day policy development to the department head,” he said.

Hosmer explains he is also working to make the city safer by sponsoring this legislation.

“We have to do something differently. I know that there’s not an appetite for the council to do this tonight. I don’t necessarily disagree with that,” he said.

“I thought logic and common sense prevailed. I will comment one thing on counselor Hosmer. He talked about proactive policing. Absolutely. We love being proactive. Officers want to do that. But doing this, what was proposed, would actually be the opposite,” said Williams.

He says responding to every collision wouldn’t be an efficient use of officers’ time.

“They couldn’t make traffic stops, they couldn’t patrol neighborhoods, they couldn’t look for burglars, they couldn’t go find criminals. I was concerned that there was going to be a drain there. Not it’s not. We’ll maintain what we have and try to improve moving into the future,” explained Williams.

If you are in minor, non-injury accident and do not need officer assistance you are encouraged to file a police report online or in person.

