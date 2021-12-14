Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council approved a contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to push more to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city will receive $300,000 to pay for incentives to get more vaccinated. The new money approved allows the department to buy 6,700 more gift cards. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers incents for anyone getting the first or second dose of the vaccine. Staff reported 35 percent of those receiving the vaccination at a special clinic in Springfield over the weekend did it because of the incentives.

”It’s made a huge difference for us,” said Cara Erwin, Communications and Outreach Manager for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “We had a special event over the weekend. We had two locations Williams elementary as well as our clinic on East battlefield. And we’ve vaccinated over 1,000 Almost 1,000 people, and many, many of those people came knowing that they would get the gift card. So it’s one of many reasons that’s motivating them to come.”

The health department encourages you to sign up for your needed dose of the vaccine. CLICK HERE to signup.

