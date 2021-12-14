Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports influenza cases rising

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - So far this flu season, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 212 cases of influenza. In the last seven days, weekly influenza cases in Greene County doubled from 42 per week to 84.

Health leaders say this is up significantly from the last two years. At this point in 2019, 69 total cases were reported. In 2020, only 32 total cases were reported.

Influenza Vaccionations

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges the community to choose vaccination this flu season. They say getting the annual flu vaccine is the best preventive measure to reduce the severity of disease, should a person contract the flu. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, and it’s important to get vaccinated early, before peak season during winter months. It takes the body about two weeks after vaccination to build antibodies against the flu.

The flu vaccine is widely available in Greene County. You can learn more information about flu vaccines and find a location to get vaccinated at vaccine417.com.

Additional prevention methods

Low influenza numbers in the 2020 flu season were likely due in part to COVID-19 prevention measures. This highlights the importance of preventative actions that reduce transmission of viral diseases:

Washing your hands.

Covering coughs and sneezes.

Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Wearing a mask.

These measures can help reduce the transmission of influenza.

If you get the flu

If you think you have the flu, stay home and seek medical care. The CDC recommends staying home until at least 24 hours after your fever is gone.

Common flu symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

If emergency flu symptoms arise, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or a fever over 104 degrees Fahrenheit in children, seek immediate medical care.

