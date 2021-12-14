Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports influenza cases rising

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - So far this flu season, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 212 cases of influenza. In the last seven days, weekly influenza cases in Greene County doubled from 42 per week to 84.

Health leaders say this is up significantly from the last two years. At this point in 2019, 69 total cases were reported. In 2020, only 32 total cases were reported.

Influenza Vaccionations

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges the community to choose vaccination this flu season. They say getting the annual flu vaccine is the best preventive measure to reduce the severity of disease, should a person contract the flu. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, and it’s important to get vaccinated early, before peak season during winter months. It takes the body about two weeks after vaccination to build antibodies against the flu.

The flu vaccine is widely available in Greene County. You can learn more information about flu vaccines and find a location to get vaccinated at vaccine417.com.

Additional prevention methods

Low influenza numbers in the 2020 flu season were likely due in part to COVID-19 prevention measures. This highlights the importance of preventative actions that reduce transmission of viral diseases:

  • Washing your hands.
  • Covering coughs and sneezes.
  • Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
  • Wearing a mask.

These measures can help reduce the transmission of influenza.

If you get the flu

If you think you have the flu, stay home and seek medical care. The CDC recommends staying home until at least 24 hours after your fever is gone.

Common flu symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue

If emergency flu symptoms arise, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or a fever over 104 degrees Fahrenheit in children, seek immediate medical care.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home
Annistyn, 9, is shown here with her younger sisters.
Girl, 9, killed in Missouri tornado; community rallies around family
Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.
Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives.
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives
Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. ...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing 2 boys from Carl Junction, Mo. area
Gov. Hutchinson holds briefing about tornado damage, COVID-19 cases in Arkansas
Barry Bostic/KMOV
Missouri man sentenced to minimum of 112 years as teen gets parole