Springfield Red Cross volunteer headed to northeast Arkansas to help tornado survivors with mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Red Cross volunteers are responding to many areas across the region after Friday night’s tornado outbreak.

While help getting food, water, and shelter are things that the survivors of disasters often require, many people also need psychological support. One local red cross volunteer said there is also a push to help survivors come to grips with everything they just experienced.

Licensed professional counselor Walter Roberts left Springfield on Monday and is heading to northeast Arkansas. He is a disaster mental health responder for the Red Cross.

Roberts said psychological care is an important part of victims’ recovery.

“The mental health care is critical for individuals to be able to get a new grounding and to adjust to that new normal,” he said. ”Food, shelter, and clothing are certainly a part of the recovery effort, but then there’s also the internal needs that individuals often need to help them move toward some type of recovery.”

Roberts is going to Jonesboro to help survivors cope with the devastation.

”What you’ll notice typically among individuals is they are rather overcome by the events that have happened,” he said. “They’re overwhelmed, and so what we’re trying to do is, again, give them a handle of a new sense of normalcy.”

Terror from the storm now sticks with many survivors across Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and other parts of the country.

”The windows start breaking,” Monette, Arkansas survivor Jesse Newton recalled. “Dog’s flying through the air. I didn’t know what to do. Walls feel like they was caving in. It was very scary.”

Roberts said helping may often be as simple as offering a shoulder to lean on.

”The vast majority of individuals that have been impacted by disasters need someone to just listen, maybe give them a hug,” he said. “A lot of times what we do is just simply provide a listening ear and support to help those families move forward.”

Roberts said some people will need continued mental health support after his deployment has ended. Another part of his role is to connect those people with resources in their own communities to help them move forward and recover.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

