Tourism director dies in crash in Phelps County, Mo.

NEAR ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) - A well-known promoter of tourism in Pulaski County died in a car crash near St. James.

Karen Simpson, 60, died in the crash on I-44 in Phelps County on Saturday.

Investigators say Simpson drove off the interstate, hitting a ditch. Simpson later died at a Columbia hospital.

Simpson was about to start a new job as tourism director for neighboring St. James, Missouri.

