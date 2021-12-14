U.S. Army recruiting offices in the Ozarks asking for donations for victims of tornadoes
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Army’s recruiting office is asking for donations to help the victims of the Midwest tornado outbreak.
The storms killed dozens of people in several states. The tornadoes crippled towns across a long swath. It will take years to recover.
The Army Branson Recruiting Office will accept donations of canned food, toys, clothing, and hygiene items. The soldiers will take your donations through Friday.
LOCATIONS FOR DROP OFF:
490 Branson Landing Blvd Suite 305, Branson, Mo. 65616.
Phone: 417-204-9489
2445-D N. Kansas Expressway, Springfield, Mo. 65803
Phone: 417-942-9488
2640 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Mo. 65804
Phone: 314-230-5066
The U.S. Army will work with internal entities to transport the goods from southwest Missouri to the affected areas. This group cannot take any monetary donations.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.