U.S. Army recruiting offices in the Ozarks asking for donations for victims of tornadoes

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Army’s recruiting office is asking for donations to help the victims of the Midwest tornado outbreak.

The storms killed dozens of people in several states. The tornadoes crippled towns across a long swath. It will take years to recover.

The Army Branson Recruiting Office will accept donations of canned food, toys, clothing, and hygiene items. The soldiers will take your donations through Friday.

LOCATIONS FOR DROP OFF:

490 Branson Landing Blvd Suite 305, Branson, Mo. 65616.

Phone: 417-204-9489

2445-D N. Kansas Expressway, Springfield, Mo. 65803

Phone: 417-942-9488

2640 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Mo. 65804

Phone: 314-230-5066

The U.S. Army will work with internal entities to transport the goods from southwest Missouri to the affected areas. This group cannot take any monetary donations.

