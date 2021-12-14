Advertisement

U.S. Army recruiting offices in the Ozarks asking for donations for victims of tornadoes

By Joe Hickman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Army’s recruiting office is asking for donations to help the victims of the Midwest tornado outbreak.

The storms killed dozens of people in several states. The tornadoes crippled towns across a long swath. It will take years to recover.

The Army Branson Recruiting Office will accept donations of canned food, toys, clothing, and hygiene items. The soldiers will take your donations through Friday.

LOCATIONS FOR DROP OFF:

490 Branson Landing Blvd Suite 305, Branson, Mo. 65616.

Phone: 417-204-9489

2445-D N. Kansas Expressway, Springfield, Mo. 65803

Phone: 417-942-9488

2640 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Mo. 65804

Phone: 314-230-5066

The U.S. Army will work with internal entities to transport the goods from southwest Missouri to the affected areas. This group cannot take any monetary donations.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home
Annistyn, 9, is shown here with her younger sisters.
Girl, 9, killed in Missouri tornado; community rallies around family
Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Campbell & Powell in Springfield.
Police investigate dirt bike crash on South Campbell in Springfield

Latest News

Record or near record highs are forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy, Very Windy, Very Warm
Video: Navigating the Mental Health Care system
Video: Navigating the Mental Health Care system
If you're struggling to make ends meet this month, many lenders offer a 'skip a payment' option.
On Your Side: Should you use the ‘skip a payment’ option?
For days, people in Dallas County were not able to make calls, even to 911, using their...
Parts of rural Dallas County lost phone services for days after Friday night’s storms
Ameren to close coal plant rather than make mandated changes