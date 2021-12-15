2021 ends with downward trend in city’s effort to get Springfield drivers to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some Springfield drivers are backsliding when it comes to stopping for people on-foot at crosswalks.

It was four years ago that the city launched “Springfield Yields” a program to educate and encourage drivers to stop at crosswalks if pedestrians were waiting there.

Their efforts steadily gained traction as assessments taken from the third quarter of 2021 showed an all-time high of 63 percent of motorists complying with the law.

But the good news didn’t last long.

In the fourth quarter that number dropped 15 points to 48 percent.

“We started in 2017 with 25 percent and we’ve fully trended up throughout the years,” said Springfield Communications Coordinator Kristen Milam. “But this fourth quarter of 2021 we have noticed a pretty significant decrease.”

Why?

Well, one possible reason is that the campaign also included 17 enforcement checks conducted by police.

But that enforcement stopped in the fall when the grant money that made the checkpoints possible ran out.

“So we’re thinking it’s possible that once those enforcement stops wrapped up people were no longer thinking there’s going to be any ramifications for them not yielding,” Milam said.

Another potential reason is something you’ve probably noticed as you’ve driven around town.

Some motorists are driving like....well, let’s just call it a more aggressive attitude. Less considerate, more belligerent, speeding, careless and unaware that there’s anyone else on the road besides them.

It you think it’s getting worse it’s because it is.

A recent article in the Los Angeles Times pointed out that the 38,680 deaths on U.S. roadways last year was the most since 2007 even though the pandemic had drastically reduced the number of people driving.

The article also quoted experts saying that the increase in unsafe driving habits is likely a reflection of isolation, loneliness and depression and that driving recklessly is a form of rebellion after being cooped up and restricted.

Brett Foster, a Traffic Engineer for the city of Springfield, said the same problems going on nationally can also be found here.

“During the shutdowns and lock down of 2020 traffic was reduced so we saw a lot of increased speeding,” he recalled. “Unfortunately now we’re still seeing those behaviors, drivers that are choosing to drive very irresponsibly. That’s problematic because it’s difficult to enforce, track and know when that’s going to occur.”

But while drivers have to understand their responsibilities to others, so do pedestrians when it comes to crossing roadways.

“Those roads that have higher speeds of over 35 mph and higher volumes, it is actually illegal to cross anywhere outside a crosswalk or intersection,” Milam pointed out.

And while motorists are required by law to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks, if you are crossing a road and not using the crosswalk?

“You as a pedestrian are required to yield to the motorist,” Milam explained. “We can only do so much through this program but it really depends on drivers and pedestrians to do their part to stay safe and keep others safe.”

Milam said the “Springfield Yields” program will continue with its mission of educating and improving crosswalk safety and that efforts will be made to get more grant money to resume the police enforcement part of the project.

