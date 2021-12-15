Arning Holding Company in Cassville, Mo. receives USDA grant to help lower energy costs

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested more than a million dollars to help rural Missourians lower their energy costs.

Around $11,000 was awarded to Arning Holding company in Cassville to install LED lighting throughout the facility. This will not only save the manufacturing company thousands in energy costs but can help fill the gaps in a growing labor shortage.

”We are growing but coupled with the labor shortage it’s been a challenge,” Arning’s Director of Operations, Bux Treadwell said.

“Any savings we can generate operationally helps funnel money towards that to increasing wages and benefits,” Arning’s Director of Production Mark Speakman said.

Speakman says that will open up more jobs so the company can put more people in the community to work.

”We definitely have a need for more employees, we’re growing quickly we have a lot of openings,” Speakman said.

He says the new lights will save the company around $12,000 each year in operational expenses. That’s enough electricity to power 68 homes.

”That can all go back to the bottom line to make other improvements with updated equipment and things like that,” Speakman said.

The new lights are also four times brighter, which adds an extra layer of safety for employees.

”We don’t have shadows anymore and we can also see,” Arning’s Human Resources admin Balyssa Taylor said. “Before it was very dim out here and out in the parking lot were ramping up our second shift therefore we need the light when they get off at early hours of the morning.“

”It’s a more efficient work environment, our quality has improved and it really improves the morale of our employees that work in those areas,” said Speakman.

The application window for rural businesses to apply for grants is open until March 31.

To apply CLICK HERE.

