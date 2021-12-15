Advertisement

Arning Holding Company in Cassville, Mo. receives USDA grant to help lower energy costs

By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested more than a million dollars to help rural Missourians lower their energy costs.

Around $11,000 was awarded to Arning Holding company in Cassville to install LED lighting throughout the facility. This will not only save the manufacturing company thousands in energy costs but can help fill the gaps in a growing labor shortage.

”We are growing but coupled with the labor shortage it’s been a challenge,” Arning’s Director of Operations, Bux Treadwell said.

“Any savings we can generate operationally helps funnel money towards that to increasing wages and benefits,” Arning’s Director of Production Mark Speakman said.

Speakman says that will open up more jobs so the company can put more people in the community to work.

”We definitely have a need for more employees, we’re growing quickly we have a lot of openings,” Speakman said.

He says the new lights will save the company around $12,000 each year in operational expenses. That’s enough electricity to power 68 homes.

”That can all go back to the bottom line to make other improvements with updated equipment and things like that,” Speakman said.

The new lights are also four times brighter, which adds an extra layer of safety for employees.

”We don’t have shadows anymore and we can also see,” Arning’s Human Resources admin Balyssa Taylor said. “Before it was very dim out here and out in the parking lot were ramping up our second shift therefore we need the light when they get off at early hours of the morning.“

”It’s a more efficient work environment, our quality has improved and it really improves the morale of our employees that work in those areas,” said Speakman.

The application window for rural businesses to apply for grants is open until March 31.

To apply CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
Police investigate drunk driving crash in west Springfield.
Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle in west Springfield; driver arrested for DWI
Gusts over 40 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very windy and warm, then storms
Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. ...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching locate 2 boys reported missing from Carl Junction, Mo. area
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home

Latest News

Arning Holding Company in Cassville, Mo. receives USDA grant to help lower energy costs
The National Weather Service’s preliminary report shows EF4 damage from Fulton County to...
National Weather Service rates deadly tornado in western Kentucky
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL...
Mahomes, Herbert on primetime stage as Chiefs visit Chargers
Storm damage in St. Charles County, Mo. pegged at $3.4 million
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers