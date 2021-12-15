Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman facing a half dozen drug charges

Misty Dawn Andrus is also charged in Greene County with car theft.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Misty Dawn Andrus, 41 Charges: 6 counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a woman wanted on a half dozen drug charges. Misty Dawn Andrus is also charged in Greene County with car theft. Detective say the 41-year-old could be connected to burglaries and stealing cases.

Andrus is approximately 5′03″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. If you’ve seen this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

