Dent County woman pleads not guilty to charges of starving her adopted daughter to death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dent County woman accused of starving her adopted daughter to death has pleaded not guilty.

Her case will be heard in Crawford County.

Abney made her appearance in court via video chat while in the Crawford County Jail.

She waived a formal reading of the charges against her.

Abney is charged with abuse or neglect of a child and second-degree murder for the death of 10-year-old Josie Ann Abney last year.

She entered a plea of not guilty though she did have the option to accept a plea deal offered by the state.

According to court documents deputies were called out to the Abney’s house on Oct. 3 due to the girl being unconscious. When officers arrived, they noticed the girl was very thin. The Abney’s said she had not been eating much in the previous week.

The girl later died at a hospital.

The doctor told investigators the girl was so dehydrated that they couldn’t draw her blood, and that her blood sugar was low. She weighed less than 40 pounds.

Investigators also noticed bruising on the many parts of the girl’s body.

Deputies searched the Abney’s home and found a child lock on the refrigerator and no food that would be reachable by the girl in the kitchen. Officers also found a drawer full of junk food in the Abney’s room.

When investigators interviewed the Abney’s, officers asked why the couple didn’t take the girl to the hospital, Susan Abney said “I was too scared of what they would think.”

Then when deputies asked who was responsible for the girl’s death, Susan answered “Me and Randy.”

Susan Abney is scheduled to be in court next month. She will have the opportunity to accept the plea deal offered by the state.

If she declines to take the offer a jury trial will start here in March.

Abney could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Randall Abney, the child’s adopted father, is facing the same charges.

His case will remain in Dent County.

He’s scheduled to be in court in April and also has the option of taking a plea deal.

