Holiday parties keep Springfield restaurants, event centers and catering companies busy

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are a busy season especially for the hospitality industry. The Old Glass Place, an event venue in downtown Springfield is noticing their schedule back to normal. Last year, manager Roger Malarkey said only two holiday parties were scheduled. This year there’s been more than a dozen.

”We almost wish there were two more Sundays in the month of December,” said Malarkey. “We’ve been booked out for weeks now. Everyone wants to have a party for Christmas. In fact we are having parties later in the month of December than we ever had before usually people are done. Earlier in the month because so many people having parties guests are choosing to have their party a little bit later.”

The venue had to follow the Springfield masking and occupancy ordinance over the holidays last year which was 25% of capacity.

Sean Kraft, owner of Nonna’s Italian said his staff has been busy with catering services. On top of holiday parties, dine in customers and to go orders, which became popular over the pandemic and hasn’t stopped.

”I think people are used to not having anything and it crept up on them,” said Kraft. “Over the past week or two we’ve really been hit hard with catering for offices, people at their house with family coming in. They waited last minute but we’re here for them.”

Both Malarkey and Kraft have noticed issues from the supply chain whether it’s shortages or price increases on supplies like cups, meat and frying oil.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

