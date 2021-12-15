Advertisement

Judge sentences man to life for 2020 murder of a Bolivar, Mo. man

Michael Ybarra
Michael Ybarra (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of a Bolivar man.

Michael Ybarra was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of 35-year-old Joshua Phillips.

Officers found Phillips shot to death on the floor of a home on West Buffalo Road on March 23, 2020.
Investigators say they tracked Ybarra down through footsteps in paint. Detectives found a paint can knocked over at the scene. They say they then found boots with paint on them in Ybarra’s home later that morning.

Investigators said Ybarra had a criminal history in both California and Texas. Michael Ybarra pleaded guilty in October 2020 when his first-degree murder charge was reduced.

