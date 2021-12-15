Laclede County will soon get an upgrade to its 911 dispatching system

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County will soon get an upgrade to the ratio portion of the 911 system.

“What we’re replacing are the radio consoles that are within 911, the actual dispatch button you hit to get out on the radio if you will. So we are going to replace those four consoles,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

The consoles date back to 2005.

”They certainly have reached their lifespan, it’s time to move on. And they are Windows 7-based, and obviously, Windows 10 and Windows 11 are coming in pretty soon,” said Sherif Millsap.

He says it is getting close to the point where if something breaks, the parts to replace might not be available.

”We’re at a point that if we have a failure in one of these to be able to find the right equipment to replace that or piece it together was getting very difficult,” said Sheriff Millsap.

This is different than the 911 system.

”The 911 system is the actual phone calls that come in with an emergency. These new consoles will make sure that if you have an emergency then dispatchers can effectively get someone to you. This gives us the ability to make sure that we’re able to take that phone call, and then make sure that we dispatch somebody out to that call,” said Sheriff Millsap.

The Laclede County Commission has been saving money for the purchase for a while. It is going to cost $612,000.

”County was really looking ahead in this and the county commission set aside money as we started talking to them, probably about two years ago that we were going to finally reach this point that the lifespan of these radios was going to be finished, and so the county started saving the money,” said Sheriff Millsap.

