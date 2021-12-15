Leigh’s Lost and Found: A whole community helps track down a lost dog missing for three weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, it took a whole village to help bring one dog back home.

That dog is Shira, a Shepherd/Collie mix, who disappeared in early October. And that village included the Leigh’s Lost and Found community and a major local rescue organization.

Alexis Wommack tells us, “I brought her home and my parents were like okay, you have to take care of her. Then I moved out and she became a family dog.”

The whole Gawel family was happy to take Shira in and love her.

“She’s just the sweetest dog in the entire world.”

Unfortunately, Shira loves squirrels and went missing after chasing one in her Springfield neighborhood.

Chris Gawel says, “I went outside and called for her and she never returned so we drove around and couldn’t find her.”

As days went by with no luck, the Gawels posted Shira on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page, where dozens of people immediately shared it.

They got a hit, with Shira spotted running on Grand Street. Then, three weeks into the search, they saw a post from Rescue One about a limping dog it had trapped and rescued. It was Shira.

Joe Gawel tells us, “they came around the corner with her and she just immediately tried to run from them and directly to us.”

Alexis says, “she definitely looked a little rough but the vet said she didn’t have anything major wrong with her, just a little cut on her paw, which is probably why she was limping.”

Shira has since recovered from her adventure and is happy to be back home. And the Gawels are happy that so many strangers cared enough to help make it happen.

“We don’t know you and you’re doing so much to help us. it restores your faith in humanity a little bit.”

