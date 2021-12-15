Moms and Money: Victory Mission+Ministry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Like a well-oiled machine, 200 Christmas baskets are being prepared by volunteers at Victory Mission.

“So we serve about 700 people a month, roughly between all of our pantries,” said Anna Wallace, Life-Together Coordinator at Victory Mission.

Wallace said they held anyone and everyone, no questions asked.

“We don’t ask for ID, we’re not checking to see if you have a criminal history, we’re not checking to see if you’re an addict like we don’t require those things,” said Wallace.

Wallace said they see food insecurity in many areas of the community.

“It can range from all over. We have folks that are living in pay-by-day hotels or pay-by-week hotels. We also have families that own their own homes that are working and with our pantry, they know they’re going to have food for that weekend for their kids,” said Wallace.

Wallace said it’s not just the people who receive their services that are impacted, but the people who help as well.

“Today’s my 11 months, but I’ll be a year sober on January 9th, and I haven’t been this clean since I was 13 years old. I’ve been under the influence of some sort since 13,” said Mariha Hollingshead.

Hollingshead is in the Women’s Restoration Program at Victory Mission. She started as a volunteer for program requirements after an arrest.

“But then it started to become like a career. Right now I’m doing an internship, part coffee, and the warehouse but hopefully potentially, be moving to more of the relief that they do here at the warehouse,” said Hollingshead.

Wallace said they welcome volunteers into many parts of their organization, especially at the Holidays.

“It’s a great way to feel connected and rooted into your community, especially on the north side where sometimes we know that there is a higher flux of homelessness and poverty,” said Ashlyn Deffenbaugh, Coffee Manager at Victory Mission.

