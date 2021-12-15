National Weather Service rates deadly tornado in western Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky.(KY3/KFVS) - The National Weather Service’s preliminary report shows EF4 damage from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

According to the report, the tornado on Friday, December 10 had estimated peak winds of 190 miles per hour. The length was estimated at 128 miles with a width of 1 mile or more. The storm started around 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 10 about 5.5 miles southwest of Cayce, Ky. on the Kentucky/Tennessee line. It ended around 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 about 7.5 miles northeast of Bremen, Ky. The assessment team said the tornado continued beyond this endpoint, into the National Weather Service Louisville’s area.

The survey found massive impacts along most of the tornado track, with the worst damage being in Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen.

