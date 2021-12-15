Advertisement

National Weather Service rates deadly tornado in western Kentucky

The National Weather Service’s preliminary report shows EF4 damage from Fulton County to...
The National Weather Service’s preliminary report shows EF4 damage from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky.(KY3/KFVS) - The National Weather Service’s preliminary report shows EF4 damage from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

According to the report, the tornado on Friday, December 10 had estimated peak winds of 190 miles per hour. The length was estimated at 128 miles with a width of 1 mile or more. The storm started around 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 10 about 5.5 miles southwest of Cayce, Ky. on the Kentucky/Tennessee line. It ended around 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 about 7.5 miles northeast of Bremen, Ky. The assessment team said the tornado continued beyond this endpoint, into the National Weather Service Louisville’s area.

The survey found massive impacts along most of the tornado track, with the worst damage being in Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
Police investigate drunk driving crash in west Springfield.
Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle in west Springfield; driver arrested for DWI
Gusts over 40 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very windy and warm, then storms
Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. ...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching locate 2 boys reported missing from Carl Junction, Mo. area
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home

Latest News

Arning Holding Company in Cassville, Mo. receives USDA grant to help lower energy costs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL...
Mahomes, Herbert on primetime stage as Chiefs visit Chargers
Storm damage in St. Charles County, Mo. pegged at $3.4 million
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers