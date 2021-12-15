Parts of rural Dallas County lost phone services for days after Friday night’s storms

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - For days residents in Dallas County could not able to make calls, even to 911, using landlines.

They relied on their cell phones if they had one.

”Not all cell phone services work in our area,” said long-time resident Barbara LaShell.

Friday night’s storms knocked out the phone lines in rural Dallas County near State Highway B.

”There was no phone, and that, of course, had happened Friday night. So I called Century Link, first thing Saturday morning,” said LaShell.

With the phone lines down, calling 911 was also not an option. That was a cause for concern, especially for Lone Pine Fire Chief Ed Caselman.

”Anytime you’ve got the danger of a fire, or even a medical emergency, if they can’t get a hold of 911, if they can’t get through to 911, then they don’t know to send us or who to send,” said Caselman.

He says he’s talked to people who are angry because they are paying for phones they can’t use.

”They’re all aggravated because they’re paying phone rates, and they’re not getting anybody out here to fix it, and you know, they’re just frustrated that some of the older people need medical service or needed a fire department or whatever, they can’t get through, because a lot of them may not have a cell phone”, said Caselman.

According to Caselman, there were workers who were out fixing the issue Tuesday morning.

Lashell says she’s thankful it is fixed but wishes there would have been more to help to get it done.

”That’s tough when there’s nobody there to work on a damaged phone line, especially as many as there were that were down.”

