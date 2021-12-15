Springfield City Council seeks public input on the new proposed city flag

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The city of Springfield is collecting public input regarding an ordinance to adopt a new flag design created by the Springfield Identity Project in 2017.

The city council began taking public input on the Springfield flag ordinance on Monday and will continue to hear citizens’ thoughts until January 7 at 5 p.m.

“We’re doing an additional month of public input to see how the public feels about that,” said City Public Information Officer Cora Scott. “We’ve done some extensive surveying and other engagement opportunities in the past, but since they are going to vote on this likely on January 10, they want to provide additional ways for people to give us their opinions.”

In August, the city surveyed to gauge the public’s thoughts on the new flag design. Some 3,500 people responded to the survey. When asked which flag option they are most supportive of, 72% indicated the proposed city flag. About 19% indicated a preference for the current flag and about 8% indicated they were interested in other flag design options.

“It’s that flag has been around Springfield as sort of an informal symbol and it’s been really infused throughout the community,” said Scott. “You’ve seen it downtown a lot. It’s been on socks. It’s been on signs, it’s been on walls of buildings. So it’ll be interesting to see what council decides to do with this.”

The flag was originally brought before the council in 2017 but was not made an official ordinance until this week.

“A grassroots citizen group several years ago, come up with the idea of designing a new flag that is in their minds more uniquely Springfield,” said Scott. “So they pulled together a diverse group of people to take a look at that. They had experts come up with different design ideas and have their own processes. They came forward to the city council and asked if they would consider adopting this as the new flag. So that’s how this all came about.”

If you would like to voice your opinion to the city council, you can call the hotline at 417-864-1651 or fill out a survey online. The city council will likely vote on the adoption of the new flag on January 10.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.