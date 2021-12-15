Advertisement

Springfield’s Discovery Center awarded $1 million grand prize

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Discovery Center in Springfield won a contest with a grand prize of $1 million.

The center won the STOP Award. Forbes and the Center for Education Reform awarded the prize. STOP stands for sustainable, transformational, outstanding, and permissionless.

The science center in downtown Springfield stayed open during the pandemic, changing how it educates children. The Discovery Center provided more than 200,000 hours of free childcare, 50,000 free meals and snacks, and served more than 1,500 child enrollments.

Here’s how it will spend the $1 million prize. The Discovery Center hopes to expand its current offerings to become a full-time, permissionless school, for hundreds of students, including a STEM-themed playground.

The Discovery Center opened in 1998.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
Police investigate drunk driving crash in west Springfield.
Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle in west Springfield; driver arrested for DWI
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home
Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. ...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching locate 2 boys reported missing from Carl Junction, Mo. area
Wind gusts of 40+ mph are likely across much of the Ozarks from late morning into the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very wind and warm, then storms

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Jury awards $4 million to Missouri transgender student
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) kneels after the Denver Broncos scored a...
Chargers defense, Bosa on a roll entering Chiefs showdown
FILE - Jim Bob Duggar and his family listen as former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks to the...
Fulfer beats Jim Bob Duggar in Arkansas state senate primary
Families volunteer to deliver Christmas baskets for Victory Mission this Holiday Season.
Moms and Money: Victory Mission+Ministry