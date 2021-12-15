Springfield’s Discovery Center awarded $1 million grand prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Discovery Center in Springfield won a contest with a grand prize of $1 million.

The center won the STOP Award. Forbes and the Center for Education Reform awarded the prize. STOP stands for sustainable, transformational, outstanding, and permissionless.

The science center in downtown Springfield stayed open during the pandemic, changing how it educates children. The Discovery Center provided more than 200,000 hours of free childcare, 50,000 free meals and snacks, and served more than 1,500 child enrollments.

Here’s how it will spend the $1 million prize. The Discovery Center hopes to expand its current offerings to become a full-time, permissionless school, for hundreds of students, including a STEM-themed playground.

The Discovery Center opened in 1998.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.