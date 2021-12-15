Storm damage in St. Charles County, Mo. pegged at $3.4 million

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — The damage from last week’s tornado in St. Charles County is estimated at more than $3.4 million, county officials said Wednesday.

The suburban St. Louis County was among several areas of the Midwest and South ravaged by tornadoes and storms on Friday. A news release from the county said 26 structures were destroyed, 20 had major damage and several others had lesser damage.

Two St. Charles County residents were treated for injuries, and one person died, an 84-year-old woman in Defiance.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that swept across St. Charles County was rated an EF3, with winds between 136 miles per hour and 165 miles per hour.

