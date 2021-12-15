Advertisement

Storm damage in St. Charles County, Mo. pegged at $3.4 million

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — The damage from last week’s tornado in St. Charles County is estimated at more than $3.4 million, county officials said Wednesday.

The suburban St. Louis County was among several areas of the Midwest and South ravaged by tornadoes and storms on Friday. A news release from the county said 26 structures were destroyed, 20 had major damage and several others had lesser damage.

Two St. Charles County residents were treated for injuries, and one person died, an 84-year-old woman in Defiance.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that swept across St. Charles County was rated an EF3, with winds between 136 miles per hour and 165 miles per hour.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
Police investigate drunk driving crash in west Springfield.
Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle in west Springfield; driver arrested for DWI
Gusts over 40 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very windy and warm, then storms
Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. ...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching locate 2 boys reported missing from Carl Junction, Mo. area
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home

Latest News

Arning Holding Company in Cassville, Mo. receives USDA grant to help lower energy costs
The National Weather Service’s preliminary report shows EF4 damage from Fulton County to...
National Weather Service rates deadly tornado in western Kentucky
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first half of an NFL...
Mahomes, Herbert on primetime stage as Chiefs visit Chargers
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers