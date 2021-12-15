Wright County mother pleas guilty to child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child charges

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One of two Wright County parents accused of child abuse and malnourishment of their six-year-old daughter pleaded guilty to the charges.

LaTisha Cantrell, 28, faced the charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The girl’s father, Joey Moore, 27, of Mountain Grove, Mo. faces similar charges. A judge scheduled his trial for 2022.

Investigators say the child was removed from her house on August 24, 2020, and taken to Ozarks Medical Care in West Plains before being flown to a hospital in St. Louis. Investigators say the girl weighed only 21 pounds and doctors found she had no underlying medical conditions to explain her malnourishment. Investigators say doctors testified the child had “thin extremities and a protruding stomach, which is common in malnourished children,” and the child told doctors “she would get in trouble sometimes for eating.” Doctors also told investigators the girl “looked like a two-year-old.”

A family member of the child told investigators that she started noticing the child’s malnutrition around two years ago. Investigators say the girl’s grandmother told them she made multiple phone calls to try to get a “good caseworker” to “check on [the child and] her wellbeing” after seeing how the girl was treated compared to her siblings, including her twin.

