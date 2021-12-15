Advertisement

Wright County mother pleas guilty to child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child charges

(Storyblocks)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One of two Wright County parents accused of child abuse and malnourishment of their six-year-old daughter pleaded guilty to the charges.

LaTisha Cantrell, 28, faced the charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The girl’s father, Joey Moore, 27, of Mountain Grove, Mo. faces similar charges. A judge scheduled his trial for 2022.

Investigators say the child was removed from her house on August 24, 2020, and taken to Ozarks Medical Care in West Plains before being flown to a hospital in St. Louis. Investigators say the girl weighed only 21 pounds and doctors found she had no underlying medical conditions to explain her malnourishment. Investigators say doctors testified the child had “thin extremities and a protruding stomach, which is common in malnourished children,” and the child told doctors “she would get in trouble sometimes for eating.” Doctors also told investigators the girl “looked like a two-year-old.”

A family member of the child told investigators that she started noticing the child’s malnutrition around two years ago. Investigators say the girl’s grandmother told them she made multiple phone calls to try to get a “good caseworker” to “check on [the child and] her wellbeing” after seeing how the girl was treated compared to her siblings, including her twin.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hits Greene County cruiser.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in crash with deputy’s patrol cruiser
Police investigate drunk driving crash in west Springfield.
Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle in west Springfield; driver arrested for DWI
Wind gusts of 40+ mph are likely across much of the Ozarks from late morning into the evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very windy and warm, then storms
Elijah Lucas, 12, and Joshua Hodge, 8, disappeared from 5044 County Lane 262 on Saturday. ...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching locate 2 boys reported missing from Carl Junction, Mo. area
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper shot after pursuit in south Springfield recovering from injuries at home

Latest News

Gusts over 40 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very windy and warm, then storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong winds then strong storms overnight
Both Malarkey and Kraft have noticed issues from the supply chain whether it’s shortages or...
Holiday parties keep Springfield restaurants, event centers and catering companies busy
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm