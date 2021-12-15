On Your Side: Gift card advice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s one of the most popular Christmas presents, especially this year with delays and shortages. We’re talking about gift cards. On Your Side has some advice to make your dollars stretch and how to not get ripped off.

This is the best time of the year to buy gift cards. Why? The deals and perks. A lot of businesses will offer discounts, trial memberships, or a sweet treat at purchase.

Buy gift cards at Sam’s Club or Costco. Depending on the business, you might save a little, just because you’re a member.

It’s estimated Americans leave $45 billion worth of gift card balances unused. Don’t do that. Not all, but know some cards expire. Do not wait for a rainy day. Use the cards right away. If the business closes its doors or there’s a new owner, they might not honor your gift cards. That’s hard-earned money, down the drain.

Another reason to use the cards ASAP, After Christmas Sales. You can still get a great deal on electronics.

“Earlier in the season we spoke with a lot of industry experts and analysts who said that the best deals were going to be on larger TVs -- 65 inches and bigger, and we did see a lot of great deals on those big-screen TVs in November, and they are continuing into December,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Or wait until February if you need a new appliance or furniture. You’ll save with Presidents Day sales.

You can buy below face value and exchange gift cards on reseller sites. Make sure you use a reputable website so you’re not scammed. This happens often on social media websites.

Recommended reseller websites:

Raise, Cardcash, GiftDeals

Keep the receipt. If something is wrong with the card and you don’t spot it until after you’ve left the store, the receipt should be enough proof to fix the problem. The same goes if the card is lost or stolen.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.