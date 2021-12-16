Advertisement

3 juveniles in custody in shooting death of Sedalia man

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SEDALIA Mo. (AP) - Three juveniles are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old Sedalia man.

Sedalia police said Wednesday the male juveniles, ages 15 and 16, are suspects in the Dec. 10 death of Tylar Simon.

Police say the suspects went to Simon’s home to burglarize it and he was shot during a scuffle. Another person at the house was assaulted. Police say at least one of the juveniles was familiar with the home and the residents.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody during the weekend and the third was found Wednesday in Kansas City.

