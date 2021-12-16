Advertisement

American Red Cross honors Aurora, Mo. pharmacist for life-saving measure

By Liam Garrity
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The American Red Cross surprised a pharmacist in Aurora for saving a man’s life in early 2020.

Trenton Patton worked at the Walmart in Aurora. He noticed an elderly man, Willis Torbett, fainted and his shopping cart fell on top of him. Patton sprang into action and used life-saving measures to save his life.

The American Red Cross and Patton’s coworkers nominated him with a life-saving award. Patton says he was very surprised. But says he is fortunate Torbett is okay.

“I wasn’t expecting to be put in that situation that evening but I’m so glad I was there and somebody was there that was trained to administer CPR,” said Patton.

Patton said he never thought he would have to use life-saving techniques but was glad he was trained on it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today's front will come back north on Friday as another storm forms along the boundary.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sun returns today, rain returns Friday
Ramos Clemente, 13, disappeared from Rotary Park around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police locate missing child in Nixa, Mo.
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas
Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2,400+ cases; Arkansas adds 1,000+ new cases

Latest News

Today's front will come back north on Friday as another storm forms along the boundary.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sun returns today, rain returns Friday
Taste of the Ozarks: Caramel Cashew Clusters
Taste of the Ozarks: Caramel Cashew Clusters
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances return on Friday
Fordland High School principal, assistant principal and a custodian helped serve lunch to...
Illness outbreak leads to early Christmas break for Fordland, Mo. students