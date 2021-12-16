American Red Cross honors Aurora, Mo. pharmacist for life-saving measure

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The American Red Cross surprised a pharmacist in Aurora for saving a man’s life in early 2020.

Trenton Patton worked at the Walmart in Aurora. He noticed an elderly man, Willis Torbett, fainted and his shopping cart fell on top of him. Patton sprang into action and used life-saving measures to save his life.

The American Red Cross and Patton’s coworkers nominated him with a life-saving award. Patton says he was very surprised. But says he is fortunate Torbett is okay.

“I wasn’t expecting to be put in that situation that evening but I’m so glad I was there and somebody was there that was trained to administer CPR,” said Patton.

Patton said he never thought he would have to use life-saving techniques but was glad he was trained on it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.