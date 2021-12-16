ASP releases details on trooper condition after shooting near Tennessee/Arkansas border

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Thursday afternoon that an Arkansas State Police Trooper was struck by gunfire while assisting another law enforcement agency near the state line.

ASP said initial reports are that the trooper was not “seriously injured”. ASP supervisors are at the scene of the incident and are not providing any other details about the shooting.

Local authorities said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

ASP also released a statement Thursday afternoon about the incident.

“Our trooper is reported to be in stable condition, with no serious injuries. We ask that you pray for the trooper and his family at this time,” ASP said in the Facebook post.

While assisting other law enforcement agencies in the Memphis area (I-55) earlier this afternoon, an ASP Trooper was... Posted by Arkansas State Police on Thursday, December 16, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.